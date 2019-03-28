An artist’s workspace can say a lot about them. What they put on the walls or what tools they use can reveal more about the person and their process. Frame of Mind is a monthly Red feature focusing on Baton Rouge creators and the spaces they work in.
Peter Santos, who performs as Olde Spanish, is a young, local musician, rapper, promoter and festival organizer. After writing, recording and producing music as part of the music collective Cult45, Santos started his own label and home studio where, as Cult45 Entertainment, he’s helping friends and clients in the Baton Rouge music community create their own works.
Santos is making his endeavors come to life from inside of two small, spare bedrooms that he converted into a fully equipped studio. From the outside, it’s an unassuming college town apartment nestled in between more neighborhoods of apartment complexes. When you walk in, it’s a bustling and inviting creative space that feels more like a home than ever.
At the end of a narrow hallway full of art, two bedrooms open up to the recording studio and control room. The rooms are painted in bold colors and full of books, instruments and unique art, and the walls are decorated with some of the label’s work. This space is definitely a cool and creative haven. The couch is a statement that this is a place for friends and spending hours on end working creatively and collaboratively.
Though it’s small, this space is not letting that stop anything. Santos always has new projects on the horizon, including a new media platform to host live sessions and interviews. This authentic home studio is a statement: Make your dreams a reality in whatever way you can.
More about Cult45 Entertainment can be found at cult45entertainment.com and on Instagram @olde_spanish.