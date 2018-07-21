- Tickets are on sale for Acting Up in Acadiana's Summer Youth Shakespeare Ensemble's production of "Love's Labour's Lost," running July 26-29 in the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. For tickets, call (337) 233-7060 or visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- Antoine Mitchell's illustrations for his upcoming comic book series, "Sankofa's Eymbrace," are on exhibit through July 31 at the East Baton Rouge Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. For more information, call (225) 756-1140.
- The St. Tammany Art Association's 53rd annual Summer Show runs through Aug. 18 in the Miriam Barranger Gallery of the St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call (985) 892-8650 or visit sttammanyartassociation.org.
- The deadline is July 31 for entries to the Kelwood Contemporary Art juried show, "Finding Your Voice." Artists have used their voice to shed light on social, historical and political issues throughout history, and the show will feature two- and three-dimensional works, as well as audio and video work. The show will run from Sept. 16 to Oct. 14. For more information, visit callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=5479.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie," opening Aug. 16 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30; $19 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "The Righteous Saints of Greater Faith," opening Aug. 11 at the theater in Cortana Mall, entrance 1, 9401 Cortana Place. Tickets are $21. For more information, visit upstagetheatre.biz.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Follow Robin Miller on Twitter, @rmillerbr.