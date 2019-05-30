An artist’s workspace can say a lot about them. What they put on the walls or what tools they use can reveal more about the person and their process. Frame of Mind is a monthly Red feature focusing on Baton Rouge creators and the spaces they work in.
Back in 2012, Baton Rouge musician David Hinson started the Adult Music Club, relying mainly on word-of-mouth. He wanted to teach adults in the Baton Rouge community “how to have band practice.” Those practices, in an unassuming, unmarked suite behind a Pizza Hut on Government Street, have led to the start of several local bands, like The Rakers, Love Tap, Dwayne Dwayne and Your Mom.
The bright pink Mid City practice space is small and efficient, with glowing orange foam tacked about the walls for soundproofing. Old Adult Music Club show posters and mementos are kept and hung around the rooms. Most instruments are kept away and organized next to a few synths, the sole drum set and amps tucked in a corner. One of the smaller rooms is closed and marked with a Rakers screen print, designating it as the band’s practice space.
Party lightbulbs, colored lamps and strings of Christmas lights curate the vibe during practice sessions. I would imagine nights in the space make you feel as if you were just jamming in a friend's bedroom.
Adult Music Club is a creative lab for Hinson, observing what each student has to offer and guiding them into sustainable creative relationships. He has an aim to grow the number of bands and people playing music in Baton Rouge. Sure you learn how to play music, but this vivid space is for honest collaboration and connection.
