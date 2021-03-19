The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will feature its “symphony stars” in the 2021 Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation Great Performers in Concert series.
This year's concert will be a free online performance titled, "For the Love of Music," at 8 p.m. March 26, which will be broadcast live on The Advocate’s Facebook page, NOLA.com, WAFB’s auxiliary station, WBXH (Cox Channel 16), and the symphony's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
"We are thrilled to be able to share this gala concert with everyone in Baton Rouge and beyond," said Executive Director Eric Marshall. "It’s a great opportunity for us to give something back to the community that has consistently supported us, and showcase our incredibly talented musicians. Of course, none of this would be possible without the Pennington Family Foundation and series sponsors who help support our symphony."
Paula de la Bretonne, chairwoman of the Pennington Foundation, said her family has been a proud sponsor of the concert series for more than 18 years.
"Music has always been an important part of my life," she added. "I cherish the memories of seeing world-class artists appear with the Baton Rouge Symphony as part of this series. It has been an honor to share these concerts with everyone right here in Baton Rouge. We are excited to showcase the Baton Rouge Symphony Stars as the 2021 Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation Great Performer."
The program will include "Rhapsody in Blue" and "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" with performances by, among others, trumpeter Brian Shaw, flutist Rachel Ciraldo and violinist Borislava Iltcheva.
"The Pennington Great Performers concerts celebrate music and brings our community together," said Diane Tate, chairwoman of the Great Performers in Concert series. "I’m proud to be a part of an event that leaves such a positive impression on those international artists who visit here. Not only do they love performing with the Baton Rouge Symphony, they love connecting with us here in Baton Rouge, enjoying our hospitality and delicious food."
