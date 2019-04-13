- Auditions for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's musical "Sleeping Beauty" will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 15 with callbacks from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 18 in room 135 in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building. Dalrymple Drive. Auditions are for actors ages 7-18 and adults. There is a $225 production fee for youth actors ages 8-17. There is a stipend for adult actors age 18 and older. playmakersbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's "13 the Musical" opening April 25 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building. For more information, visit playmakersbr.org.
- Louisiana's Old State Capitol is showing "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine & Matters of the State" through Dec. 31. The show explores the history of the Charity system and the politics that shaped it. Also on exhibit is the Associated Women in the Arts' "Louisiana — You Inspire Me" through April 27 and "Born to Run: Louisiana's Almost Governors" through June 22. Admission is free. (225) 342-0500 or louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's dance musical "The Cookout" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 4 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $20; $15 for students with valid ID, children and groups of 10 or more who buy tickets in advance. (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, is showing "Through Darkness to Light: Photographs of the Underground Railroad" through May 26. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee is calling for entries to its miniature exhibition "Petite Gallerie," which will be featured during its 2019 Treasures of Pointe Coupee in May. This year's theme is "Light & Shadows." For requirements, call (225) 718-3283 or (225) 638-6049 or email roygaleb@bellsouth.net.
- "Matt Wedel On the Verge" runs through June 9 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The show features ceramic sculptures by the visiting artist. Also showing through June 9 is "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens." (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- The Lauren Reilly Theatre Company will present its LRE Spring Acting Class Showcase at 7 p.m. April 14 at Cite des Arts, 109 Vine St. Lafayette. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. LREtheatre.com.
- The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is showing several art exhibits through May 11: "In the Company of San Malo," a collaborative exhibition of finely detailed lithophanes constructed of cast acrylic; "Karen deClouet: Various Shapes and Sizes" and "And the Stars Aligned" by Brian Schneider. Admission is free. (337) 233-7060 or acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Follow Robin Miller on Twitter, @rmillerbr.