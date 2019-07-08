The LSU Museum of Art, in partnership with the Mayor-President’s Office, is continuing a summer program to bring art to under-resourced areas in Baton Rouge for the eighth year in a row.
Founded in 2012, the Neighborhood Arts Project is an art outreach initiative that offers easy access to free art-making activities outside under pop-up tents in parts of the city with a high density of children and families who do not attend summer camps and after-school or weekend programs.
Since early June, NAP has reached over 1400 children, volunteers and workers. The program spans four Baton Rouge locations comprising of Scotlandville Mt. Pilgrim Church, Gardere Initiative, Eden Park/Village Resource Center and Gus Young Park.
As part of a new development for this summer’s program, NAP invited visiting artists to share their artistic practices with the community through demonstrations and collaborative projects. One of the visiting artists, Mary Ratcliff, will develop a community-based art installation for the Young Artist’s Gallery at the LSU Museum of Art.
Grant Benoit, an educator and lead for the initiative, added this year NAP is returning to the Shaw Center Plaza from July 16 to 19. Participants will have free access not only to NAP art activities, but also to the LSU Museum of Art’s galleries.
LSU MFA students, along with volunteers and youth workers employed by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Office lead this program in conjunction with the LSU Museum of Art. Other sponsors include LA CAT, BREC Parks and Red River Bank.