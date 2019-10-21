Looking for fun ways to enjoy autumn and Halloween?
Well, some downtown Baton Rouge museums' lineup of activities this week will fit the bill.
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open its new exhibit, "Destination: Latin America," with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The reception will include a gallery talk by exhibit curator Patrice Giasson.
Admission is $10 for the general public and $5 for students and faculty with ID, which includes hors d’oeuvres and wine.
The show offers a multifaceted, didactic journey through 20th and 21st century Latin American art. It runs through Feb. 9.
For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
The Friends of the Old State Capitol and the Old State Capitol Foundation will stage the fourth annual Spirits of Louisiana fundraiser will be 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
The event celebrates the spirit of the National Historic Landmark with spirits crafted by Louisiana distilleries.
Tickets are $85 with proceeds supporting a new website and fund traveling exhibits.
For tickets, visit EventBrite. For more information, call (225) 342-0500.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St., will host its Capitol Park Walking Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Museum Curator Joey David has added new stops to this popular tour, which takes a step back in time and explores the greater Capitol Park area. Stops will include the footprint of an old Spanish fort, a marker showing the home of a former United States president, the location of the Ole War Skule, along with other notable landmarks.
The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and begins in the museum lobby. Patrons are advised to dress comfortably.
Cost is $10, and space is limited. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/capitol-park-walking-tour-tickets-71366660603.
Finally, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host "A Halloween Day at the Museum." Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
The day includes hands-on activities from noon to 5 p.m. All activities, including unlimited planetarium shows, are included in the price of general admission.
Be sure to reserve your spot to view the LASM original planetarium show, "The Astronomical World of Harry Potter." The museum will be handing out special tickets at the admissions desk for showings at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Planetarium seating will not be assigned.
General Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12 and seniors age 65 and older.
For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.