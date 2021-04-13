Knock Knock Children’s Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive, will host a virtual version of its Storybook Soiree and online auction at 7 p.m. April 15 on Facebook Live.
The live stream include vignettes from patrons who have been involved with and influenced by the museum, including board members.
The online auction will continue until 5 p.m. April 18. The auction also can be found at museum’s website, knockknockmuseum.org.
For more information, visit knockknockmuseum.org/storybooksoiree. The museum remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the page includes a donations button, where patrons can make donations to its operation.