The Art Guild of Louisiana saw no need for a celebration.
It doesn't matter that 2019 commemorates the 50th anniversary of its annual national juried "River Road Show." It doesn't even matter that the guild is the last organization hosting this show, once an annual event in 10 states along the Mississippi River.
The artwork is a celebration in itself.
"We'd just like people to stop by and see it," Guild President Leah Schwartzman said. "It's been 50 years, and we're still here. And this show has some beautiful artwork to see."
The show runs through Sept. 19 in the Louisiana State Archives' gallery. It features 70 two-dimensional artworks out of 339 entries from 121 artists from 19 states.
"Our juror was Bill Schneider, a nationally recognized portraitist," Schwartzman said. "He looked at the artworks, but he didn't know anything about the artists or where they are from. He chose the works on their own merit."
The result is a show as varied as the artists with subjects ranging from Louisiana life to the mystical.
Some names on the tags will be familiar, including local artists Danni Shobe, Elayne Kuehler, Ralph Marino, Keith Morris and Judi Betts.
"Louisiana artists did pretty good this year," Schwartzman said. "That speaks well for their work."
The Art Guild of Louisiana was known as the Louisiana Art and Artists Guild when the "River Road Show" began in 1969. The Mississippi River Parkway Commission sponsored the exhibit in 10 states along the Mississippi River, along with two Canadian Provinces.
Each state staged its own show. The guild was Louisiana's host organization, and its three winning pieces joined three from each of the other states in a final exhibit at the commission's national convention in St. Louis.
But in 1972, there was no convention, and only a few states, including Louisiana, continued hosting the exhibit. Now only the guild's show honors the tradition.
"We're still hosted by the Mississippi River Parkway Convention," Schwartzman said. "Our show always draws entries from all across the United States and is one of the most participated-in exhibits in Louisiana."
So, the art celebration continues in Louisiana.
"The Art Guild of Louisiana is committed to continue bringing national art to the Baton Rouge area," Schwartzman said.
'River Road Show'
The Art Guild of Louisiana's 50th annual national juried art show
WHEN: Through Sept. 19. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
WHERE: Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane.
ADMISSION: Free.
INFORMATION: Call (225) 930-7542 or visit artguildlouisiana.org.
ALSO: The guild will host a reception and awards presentation at 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at the archives. Admission is free.