- The USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road, with Rhorer Mutual Industries, is hosting the traveling exhibit, “Wheels of War,” through Jan. 2. Developed by the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, the exhibit provides a brief history of wartime railroads from the Civil War through World War II. The show also highlights the military’s need for a consistently dependable and fast railroad, and the steps the railroad took to meet that demand. In addition, the museum will highlight the history of the Camp Claiborne — Camp Polk military railroad in central Louisiana used to train army railroad operating and engineering battalions. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call (225) 342-1942 or visit usskidd.com for more information.
- Register now for the LSU Museum of Natural Science's Special Saturdays: The Importance and Beauty of Insects with special guest Luis Santiago- Rosario from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at the East Baton Rouge Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, Delmont Gardens Branch Library, Greenwell Springs Branch Library and Jones Creek Regional Branch Library. For more information, visit lsu.edu/mns/education/special-saturdays.php.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's fifth annual Bachtoberfest at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. While seating is provided, concertgoers also can pack their own picnic and listen to the concert from the lawn. Tickets are $30. Call (225) 383-0500, ext. 100, or visit brso.org for details.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has added a new show, "Into America's Wild," to its Planetarium lineup. The film is a cross-country adventure into the hidden wonders of the natural world celebrating America’s natural treasures and time spent in the wild. Visit lasm.org for more information.
- Registration is open for a free program, "Tour The Boneyard and Make a Clay Coffee Mug," with art educator Grant Benoit from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Visit bit.ly/boneyardtour for more information.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Godspell," opening Nov. 12 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $35 and $25 for students. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org for more information.
- Registration is open for a six-week Poured Acrylic Painting Workshop Series with instructor Kellie Roundtree from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Advanced, paid registration of $75, which includes materials, is required. Also, the museum will host a lunchtime lecture and book signing for author Yvonne Krumins' "Breed All About Us: Canine Expressions of Art and Voice" at noon Oct. 20. Admission is free. Also, the museum, along with the West Baton Rouge Library, is hosting “Merry not Scary — Still Socially Distant — Halloween” from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 on the museum grounds. There will be treats, a fortuneteller, crafts, activities and an outdoor movie. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, call (225) 336-2422. ext. 200 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- Registration is open for the Hilliard Art Museum's virtual program, "Artist Talk: Khara Woods," at 6 p.m. Oct. 20. Join Woods and curator Ben Hickey for a conversation about her studio practice and the planning process for the exhibition, "Khara Woods: Axis," running through Dec. 18 at the museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Also showing are "Twenty Years of Marais Press: Imprinting a Campus and a Collection" through Aug. 20; "Universe of the Mind: Master Shen-Long" through Jan. 22; Sanctuary: "New Work by Linda Alterwitz" through Feb. 11; and "Raine Bedsole: Water and Dreams" through Dec. 3. Visit hilliardmuseum.org for more information on all events.
- Tickets are on sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's production of "Nunsense," opening Nov. 12 at the Essane Theatre, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. Tickets are $20. visit tix.com/ticket-sales/ipaltheater/6446.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Robin Miller
