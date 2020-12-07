"In Celebration of Women,” an art exhibit created by the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, is the latest show in a series celebrating women and their accomplishments at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
The show runs through Dec. 19 and features nearly 30 pieces of artwork.
Each artist created a special piece to be featured in the exhibit with the theme “in celebration of women."
From quilts to jewelry to sculptures, the art is created with thread, fabric, wool and other fiber materials. Several are for sale.
The exhibit is a contemporary complement to the yearlong exhibit, “Louisiana’s Lionhearted Ladies: Championing the Right to Vote.”
For more information on the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, visit contemporaryfiberartistsofla.com.
The Old State Capitol is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/exhibits-events/in-celebration-of-women.