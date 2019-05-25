“Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz,” the LSU School of Music’s annual summer jazz series, will return in June featuring four uniquely styled performances with the LSU School of Music jazz faculty and prominent guest artists.
All evenings will feature the Hot Summer Nights Quintet, consisting of Brian Shaw on trumpet, Doug Stone on saxophone, Willis Delony on piano, Bill Grimes on bass and Troy Davis on drums. All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the LSU School of Music’s Recital Hall, the corner of Dalrymple Drive and Infirmary Road.
The schedule is:
- June 6 — guitarist John Bishop
- June 7 — trombonist Aric Schneller, director of jazz studies at Sam Houston State University
- June 20 — vocalist Nicole Zuraitis, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter acclaimed for her versatile work across the classical, pop and jazz genres
- June 21 — clarinetist Gregory Agid, a Texas native known for breaking ground on clarinet in modern New Orleans jazz
For tickets, call (225) 578-3527 or visit lsu.edu/cmda/events.