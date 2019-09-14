Baton Rouge Gallery's September exhibition features work by artist members Dawn Black, Danielle Burns, Leslie Friedman and Kathryn Hunter.
Black’s latest body of work, "Dearest Disaffection," examines tentative systems of power and identity through watercolor on paper to create narratives of social norms and trends, iconography, memes, gender roles and expectations. The show also includes installations of found objects.
In Burns' inaugural Baton Rouge Gallery exhibit, her art explores the nature of “complacency” as a coping mechanism in the face of disaster and environmental shift. Burns fuses traditional print media with digital media in creating prints that explore what she sees as a growing sense of complacency in 21st-century society. She typically sets her subjects against the backdrop of the Louisiana Gulf, a landscape that “encompasses a laissez-faire system of governing that directly parallels ways in which we choose to detach from problems rather than confront them.”
As a printmaker, Friedman is interested in creating work on nontraditional media, such as composite floor tiles seen in hospitals or cafeterias. With a heavy influence by the vibrant pallets of pop art and counter culture, her work is often brightly colored and punchy in content. Her show, "Kerplunk," is an evolution of that process, combining previous prints and elements from her past.
Hunter grew up surrounded by north Alabama storytellers, and she quickly learned to harness the power of narrative in everything she creates. In this work, "Seer," multiple materials are utilized, each displaying a color, a mark, a texture that explores the subject through symbolism and visual narration.
The show runs through Sept. 26. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.