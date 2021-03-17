Follow the yellow brick road to downtown Hammond as Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., presents "The Wizard of Oz."
A Columbia Theatre original, the production is scheduled for nine performances in the downtown Hammond theater at 7:30 p.m. March 11-13 and March 19–20, 2 p.m. March 21, 7:30 p.m. March 26-27 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. March 28.
Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter, who directs the production, said the musical spectacle will feature talented community actors spanning every generation and the behind the scenes talents of community all-stars Brent Goodrich, Chelsea Tallo Little, Paul Catalanotto, Steve Schepker, Olivia Graziano, the Paris Parker salon team and many more. However, he warns audience members to beware of flying monkeys.
“I am incredibly proud to partner with so many local businesses, Southeastern Louisiana University and the entire north shore community to celebrate the fact that there really is no place like home,” Winter said.
Ticket are $29 for adults and $15 for students and are available at the Columbia Theatre box office or by calling (985) 543-4371.For more information, call (985) 543-4366.