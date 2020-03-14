The LSU School of Theatre, with Delta Rouge and the LSU Student Government, is accepting submissions for the sixth annual Take Film Festival, which will be May 3.

Submissions deadline is April 17. For guidelines and an entry form, visit lsu.edu/cmda/theatre/forms/theatre-sixth-take-film-festival.php.

The student film festival begins at 7 p.m. May 3 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building. Its goal is to promote and celebrate the films of all undergraduate/graduate students and alumni from LSU, and universities across Louisiana.

Film panels will take place during the day May 2, with industry professionals and festival judges. The program will be announced in early April.

At the screening, the festival judges will present awards for best directing, cinematography, actress/actor, editor, production design and writer. Audience Choice and Best Alumni Film awards also will be given.

This year, for the first time, an undergraduate film will be eligible for a $250 prize.

Festival tickets are $10 by visiting lsu.edu/cmda/theatre. For information, call (225) 578-3527.