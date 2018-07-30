Food, food everywhere but not a bite to eat.
But there are plenty of delectables to see in the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's "Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food Glorious Food" exhibit, running through Sept. 16 in the Soupcon Gallery.
For the fourth year, the museum is showcasing the work of contemporary Louisiana artists, with this year's exhibit complementing the summer food theme throughout the museum's galleries. Many of the 11 artists' works focus on local food favorites as we know them, arranged in beautiful bowls and Styrofoam take-out plates.
"Food plays an important role in Louisiana’s shared cultural identity and thus is a natural subject for our state’s artists to depict,” says Elizabeth Weinstein, assistant director for interpretation and chief curator. “Whether digital photographs of stylishly plated dishes, traditional still life paintings of carefully arranged vegetables or tempting fruits composed in porcelain, these thoughtful works of art provide fresh insight in this familiar subject.”
The stunning photography of the man behind the award-winning blog, "Acadiana Table: George Graham's Stories of Louisiana Cooking and Cajun/Creole Culture," acadianatable.com, is part of the show.
Graham credits the success of his blog, which has an international followoing, to good storytelling, both in his writing and photography.
"I've been around food all of my life," he says. "And I grew up in Bogalusa, and my dad taught me that there's nothing wrong with a man stirring something in a pot."
Graham worked in several restaurants before opening Hub City Diner in Lafayette. He sold the diner and began blogging about Louisiana food in 2013.
But his blog is more than just a collection of recipes. Graham is interested in the history and culture behind the food, the stories about people and their individual connections to food.
He's discovered, with more than 1 million visits to his blog annually, that readers worldwide respond to these stories.
Which is why it's important for his photos to complement these stories.
"People still love to read a good story," he says. "And they love reading about the food culture of Louisiana. And my favorite photos are when I go on location whenever I can. I love capturing the people in this culinary culture."
Graham, a self-taught photographer, says he sets up his compositions, then edits them.
"Editing is the most important part of the process," he says.
His photo, "Pork Neck Gumbo on a Rainy Day," is one of two of his works in this show. The gumbo looks so good, you might try to take a taste.
After partaking of Graham's gumbo, you might also be tempted to reach for one of the apples in Libby Johnson's painting, "Abundance."
The local artist and teacher is known for her landscape and still-life paintings. She combines both worlds in "Abundance," where the glossy, light-bathed apples sit in a bowl as the sky seems to move in the background.
"It's in faux movement," Johnson says. "It's a way for me to combine the two ideas. I've been thinking about working with cooked food in this way, but I haven't yet figured out exactly how I would go about doing it."
For a still-life composition, the food would have to sit a while.
"And it would make me hungry," she says, laughing.
"Food, Glorious Food" also includes photographs, paintings, prints and porcelains by local artists David Carlysle Humphreys, Ross Jahnke, Jodie Masterman and Collin Richie; Julie Crews, of Ruston; Lafayette artists Denny Culbert, Jeromy Young and Herb Roe; and New Orleans artist Eugenia Uhl.
'Food Glorious Food'
Capitol City Contemporary 4 exhibit
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays (after Aug. 5, museum closes at 3 p.m. weekdays); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays
WHERE: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road.
ADMISSION: $9; $7.50 for ages 3-12 and 65 and older; $8 on first visit for college students with ID
INFO: (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.