Opera and modern dance will come together on Sept. 13 when Opéra Louisiane joins forces with Of Moving Colors for a performance.
The 2019-20 season opener, "Opening Night: Music and Movement," will be staged at 7:30 p.m. in the Manship Theatre, located in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Opera and modern dance will intertwine in this unique collaboration as music by Verdi, Rossini, Donizetti and American musical theater fill the night with drama, passion and transformations. Guest performers will be tenor Javier Abreu, soprano Elana Gleason, countertenor Patrick Dailey and bass-baritone Federico de Michelis.
Arrive early to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and the Baker Donelson Champagne Toast.
Tickets are $18-$100. Call (225) 377-2019 or visit operalouisiane.com.