- Registration is open for fall classes at Theatre Baton Rouge. For a list of classes and to register, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Louisiana's Old State Capitol's "Spirits of Louisiana" gala on Oct. 25. Tickets are $85. (225) 342-0500 or louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- The opening reception for the Capitol Park Museum's exhibit, "Soul of the South: Selections from the Gitter-Yelen Foundation Collection," will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the museum, 660 N. 4th St. The show features more than 60 pieces of contemporary Southern art by 34 self-taught artists. Admission to the reception is free. Museum admission applies to regular hours for the show, which runs through June 30. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/capitolpark.
- Tickets are on sale for Swine Palace's production of "The Curious Case of the Dog in the Night-Time," opening Sept. 19 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in LSU's Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. (225) 578-4174 or swinepalace.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors' 2018-19 season opener, "Come Together," on Sept. 28 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's choreoplay, "Love Whitney," opening Oct. 14 in the theater in Hayden Hall at Southern University. (225) 588-7576 or newventuretheatre.org.
- Caldecott Award-winning author-illustrator Brian Floca will speak at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's 41st annual Author-Illustrator program Oct. 11-12 at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Admission is free to the Oct. 11 talk, and $25 for the teachers program on Oct. 12. (225) 231-3760 or ebrpl.com.
- Tickets are on sale for Southeastern Louisiana University's Opera Workshop's "Into the Woods" on Sept. 27-28 in the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond. (985) 543-4366 or columbiatheatre.org.
- The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is showing several exhibits: Chris Pavlik's "The Last Hundred Years and Other Ghost Stories" through Sept. 22; Gwendolyn Alexis Richard's "Sisters of Flora" and Kathy Dumesnil's "Nature's Labyrinth," both through Oct. 13; "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; and "Attwood & Reihl: Metal | Glass | Fiber," which is ongoing. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- Ursula Emery McClure, an LSU architecture professor, will speak on "The Art of Architecture" at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. (337) 482-0811 or hilliardmuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
