The Music Club of Baton Rouge presents "Carols for Bells and Belles," its annual holiday-themed recital, at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Woman’s Clubhouse, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd., with coffee served at 9:45 a.m.
Conductor Victor Klimash will lead vocal group Voci di Donne in a performance of Benjamin Britten’s "A Ceremony of Carols." Soprano Rose Mary Williams, alto Rita Lovett, harpist Rebecca Todaro and a women’s chorus also will be featured in the Britten piece.
Flautist Gail Kinney will be highlighted in a series of Christmas melodies performed by the Bells Jubilate, a ringer group conducted by Kay Hawthorne.
Admission is free. For more information, visit brmusicclub.com.