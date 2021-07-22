Composer Dinos Constantinides, founder and conductor of the Louisiana Sinfonietta, died on July 20. He was 92.
Constantinides was a native of Ioanninna, Greece. He studied violin and music theory at the Greek Conservatory in Athens, and violin at the Juilliard School in New York.
He also earned his master's degree in music from Indiana University and his doctorate's degree in composition from Michigan State University.
In 1967, Constantinides began teaching at LSU, where he received a Boyd Professorship of Composition in 1986. He also was director of the university's New Music Festival.
His contemporary classic compositions have won numerous awards and have been performed by ensembles and orchestras worldwide.