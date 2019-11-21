White Light Night, the Mid City Art & Cultural District's annual free event celebrating local art, food and music runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
Visitors can meet the artists behind some of the latest trends in the city and enjoy live music while they shop and eat in Mid City establishments.
Hosted by Mid City Merchants and Electric Depot, the organizers said Electric Depot is a good starting point from which to wind the way down Government Street to the many antique stores, restaurants, bars and art venues taking part in the open house. At Electric Depot, visitors will find free champagne, live music by Flow Tribe, "and more twinkle lights than you could imagine," the release also says.
Other sponsors include Planned Parenthood, Cannatella's Italian Grocery, Rocca Pizzeria, Red Stick Spice Company, Waters & Pettit Commercial Real Estate and Tipton Associates Apac.
The after party at Red Stick Social goes until 2 a.m.
Other participating businesses include AccuTemp Services LLC, Alford Safe & Lock Co., Anthony's Italian Deli, Bistro Byronz, Body Images Tattoo Clinic, Brew-Bacher's Grill, Brew Ha-Ha Inc., Cajun Electric & Lighting, Calandro's Supermarket — Mid-City, Claus & Claus Management, The Market at Circa 1857, Create Studios, Curbside, DNA Workshop, Doe's Eat Place of Baton Rouge, French Truck Coffee, Front Yard Bikes at Mid City, Giraphic Prints and Hair ART & Co.
Also, Hancock Whitney, The Houk Group, La Carreta Mid City, LES Federal Credit Union, Lettermans, McKnight Landscape Architects, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, Mid City Beer Garden, Mid City Craft Wine and Brew, Mid City Redevelopment, Mid City Makers Market, Mid City Roofing Services & Home Improvements LLC, Miller, Hampton & Hilgendorf Attorneys at Law, Mo's Art Supply, Monjunis Italian Cafe, Mosaic Garden, Old Goodwood Crossing Townhomes, O'zone Smoke & Vape Supplies, Pelican to Mars: Pet friendly Bar, The Pink Elephant Antiques, Polished Peacock Antiques, Pop Shop Records, The Radio Bar, Ragusa's Automotive, Reginelli's Pizzeria, Renew Pilates Studio and Spa, Ruby Slipper Cafe, Sabai Jewelry Gallery, Shavarsh K "The Jewelry Design Shop," Theatre Baton Rouge, Time Warp Boutique, Victoria's Toy Station, White Star Market, Wooden Haven Furniture Co., Wooly Threads and Yvette Marie's Cafe.