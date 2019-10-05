- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will close "Adore | Adorn: The Elise Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection" with a reception from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A 2 p.m. lecture by Michie will precede the reception. It's First Free Sunday, when all exhibits and activities are free. (225) 389-7200, lsumoa.org.
- The "Lunchtime Lagniappe!" program at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will be "Fragile Grounds: Louisiana's Endangered Cemeteries" at noon Oct. 9. Mary Manhein and Jessica Schexnayder will share their work behind the book, "Fragile Grounds." The museum also will host "Artisans of the Atchafalaya" from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12, featuring a series of events and programs hosted or sponsored by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area. Both programs are free, but reserve a spot for the Atchafalaya session by calling (225) 342-5428. louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- Bryan S. Berteaux, a New Orleans native and retired photo journalist with the Times-Picayune, will exhibit his work in the second floor gallery of the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., through Oct. 31. A reception will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 12. Admission is free. (225) 231-3750, ebrpl.com.
- Auditions for New Venture Theatre's "Black Nativity" will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 on the second floor of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. newventuretheatre.org.
- Auditions for the leading youth male role in Opéra Louisiane's "Amahl and the Night Visitors" will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St. The audition is for boys ages 9-13. Auditions are by appointment. Call (225) 377-2029 or email mysti@operalouisiane.com.
- Children's auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Jack and the Beanstalk” will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond. Those who want to audition must arrive by 4 p.m. and stay for the two-hour session. The first rehearsal begins about 15-30 minutes after auditions and lasts until 8:30 p.m. (985) 543-4366, columbiatheatre.org.
- The deadline is Nov. 1 for applications for the Gustave Blache III Art Scholarship, offered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and the School of Visual Arts in New York City. Open to all aspiring artists from Louisiana interested in attending the New York school. The scholarship helps cover tuition and housing costs associated with pursuing a bachelor or master of fine arts degrees in illustration at the school. Details at leh.org/gbas.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host "Printing Done Right: An Evening with Jeffrey Lush" at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 and the Undergraduate Art History Paper Forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 16. Both events are part of the museum's Creative Conversations Series. Free admission. hilliardmuseum.org.
- Registration is open for two classes at the Lafayette Art Association Gallery, 1008 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. The first, “Introduction to Basket Weaving” with Susan Chiquelin, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2, followed by "Flower Power!" with Margo Baker from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9. For cost and registration, text (337) 207-3210 or email spalmer1@cox-internet.com and info@lafayetteart.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
