- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "Silent Sky," opening Jan. 18, and "In the Next Room," opening Feb. 8. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will open its new exhibit, "Square Collection," with a reception at 2 p.m. Jan. 20. The exhibit features artwork by prominent African-American artists from the collection of Lawrence and Gay Square. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will open "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed" on Jan. 23 and "Inner Light: The Photography of Richard Albertine" on Jan. 26. The exhibit, "Selections from the Museum Collection: Honoring Carol S. Gikas" runs through Jan. 20. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors' "Kick It Out … Around the World" on Jan. 25-26 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's production of Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" on Jan. 27 at the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is accepting applications for its ArtSpark 2019, which directly supports artists in Acadiana. ArtSpark offers assistance to emerging, mid-career, and mature artists for specific, short-term projects. The deadline is Feb. 22 at acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
