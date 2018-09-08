BREC Art is offering art classes and camps for children and adults this month.
For youngsters, BREC Art is offering a "Little Picassos" class introducing them to the fun aspects of art. The class will include activities using paint, oil pastels, watercolor and clay at Cedar Ridge Avenue Park, 13300 Cedar Ridge Ave., from 4:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Thursdays in September for ages 5-7. Cost is $30 per month.
For the adults, BREC Art is offering an introduction to the basics of acrylic painting on canvas. The class will cover color basics and properties, color schemes and interactions, brushwork and critiquing. Students will be provided all materials including handouts, supplies and sketchbooks. No previous experience is needed and beginners are encouraged to join the BREC Art team from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd.
BREC Art also will offer a "Creative Expressions in Clay" course for ages 18 and older. Baton Rouge Gallery artist member and ceramicist Christopher Brumfield will teach a personalized clay hand building course from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in October and November at Webb Park, 1351 Country Club Drive. Instruction will cover all aspects, from design inception to final glazing. October classes will include instruction on basic pinch pot techniques and creation of several pieces while November classes will focus on making a holiday plate and serving ware. Costs for the Creative Expressions courses are $100 per month.
For more information or to reserve space, call (225) 272-9200, email program director Jenny Poulter at jpoulter@brec.org or sign up at webtrac.brec.org.