The work of artists Rob Carpenter, Eleanor Owen Kerr and Matt Morris is being featured at Baton Rouge Gallery through Feb. 28.
Admission is free to the BREC facility, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
In his "Paths of Moving Points" exhibit, Carpenter continues his fascination with line, which started with his evolving series of drawings eight years ago.
“Line is the only man-made element of art," he said. "The others are all elements that exist in nature. Line can be used to visually create shape, suggest texture and simulate value. Color is arbitrary; the artist chooses this rogue element.”
Carpenter’s line making is both slow and deliberate, resulting in a meditative process. Using layers upon layers of solid, dashed or squiggly lines, textures and colors develop.
Kerr, a photographer, continues to explore and pay homage to the locales that have historically played major roles in her life in her latest body of work.
While the landscapes are wildly different — ranging from Louisiana to Maine — Kerr sets out to illuminate the “gossamer threads of spirit which wind their way throughout nature, sometimes whispering the presence of place.”
“Passages arose from simultaneous periods of loss, transition and growth in the lives of myself, my family and several close friends,” she said. “As I photographed throughout this time, what coalesced on my studio wall were reminders that, while our destination contains mystery, meaning lies in the mystery and beauty is in the journey itself.”
With his exhibition, Morris invites viewers into "Otherworlds," where he repurposes objects, breathing new life into items that might otherwise have been discarded, creating stories that explore the viewer's relationship with the environment and offer commentary on contemporary culture.
The photographs presented are not composites but carefully staged and lit before being photographed exactly as the viewer sees them.
“Essentially, I am applying my assemblage or mixed media sensibility to photography, trying to make permanent these ephemeral collections of things and light,” Morris said. “This process allows me to develop ideas and get them realized efficiently. I think of it as making paintings with a camera.”
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.