- Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors' "Kick It Out ... Around the World," opening Jan. 25 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's "In the Next Room," opening Feb. 8 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Feb. 13-14 production of "Love Letters" at the Old Louisiana Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd., featuring Scott Jefferson and Peggy Sweeney-McDonald. Tickets are $30. There will be a cash bar before the show and Champagne and desserts during intermission. Proceeds will benefit Preserve Louisiana. Seating is limited. preserve-louisiana.org.
- The Runnels School, 17255 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, has added a Saturday matinee to its February performances of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." The schedule: 7 p.m. Feb. 15; 2 p.m. Feb. 16; 7 p.m. Feb. 16; 2 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets are $12, $10 for students at runnels.org.
- Early bird tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of "Jambo! Tales from Africa" on Feb. 22 at Frank Hayden Hall, Southern University. Tickets purchased before Feb. 1 are $10; $15 afterward at newventuretheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Irene W. and C. B. Pennington Foundation Great Performers in Concert Series featuring trumpeter Chris Botti on March 15 in the Raising Cane's River Center Arena. For tickets, visit brso.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Pointe Coupee Historical Society's Jazz Brunch fundraiser on April 7 at the LeJeune House, 507 E. Main St., New Roads, with music by the Mike Esnault Trio. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Garden party attire is encouraged. Tickets are $125, $200 for couples at pointecoupeehistoricalsociety.com.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Museum of Art, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host an album release concert and reception for "Ancient Songs," at 6 p.m. Jan. 25. The concert features album artists Ashana Sophia, Chad Viator and Anna Laura. The concert will be performed within the museum's new exhibit, "Gisela Colon: Pods." hilliardmuseum.org.
On the Baton Rouge area arts and cultural scene
