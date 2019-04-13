The Louisiana Youth Orchestra will perform its finale concert of the 2018-19 season at 5 p.m. April 14 at Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd.
The Louisiana Youth Orchestras showcase students ages 5-21 in four different ensembles: The Louisiana Junior String Ensemble, the Louisiana Junior Youth Orchestra, the Louisiana Youth Orchestra Percussion Ensemble and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra.
All of the ensembles will perform with the Louisiana Youth Orchestra taking the stage in the final part of the program with 2018-19 Louisiana Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition winner Nadia Para as guest soloist. Para will perform Mozart’s "Oboe Concerto in C Major." Also on the program are Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture" and music from "Phantom of the Opera."
The performance also features the first collaboration between the LSU Gospel Choir and the Louisiana Junior String Ensemble.
Tickets are $10 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org.