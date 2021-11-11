Grammy Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax will play with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 12 for the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation's 2022 Great Performers in Concert series.
Tickets are on sale for concert, set for 8 p.m. in the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre for Performing Arts, 275 St. Louis St.
Ax has been a Sony Classical exclusive recording artist since 1987. His most recent recording is Brahms Trios with Yo-Yo Ma and Leonidas Kavakos.
Ax has received Grammy Awards for the second and third volumes of his cycle of Haydn’s piano sonatas. He also has made a series of Grammy-winning recordings with cellist Yo-Yo Ma of the Beethoven and Brahms sonatas for cello and piano.
In the 2004-05 season, Ax contributed to an International Emmy Award-Winning BBC documentary commemorating the Holocaust that aired on the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. In 2013, his recording Variations received the Echo Klassik Award for Solo Recording of the Year (19th Century Music/Piano).
Ax is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and holds honorary doctorates of music from Skidmore College, New England Conservatory of Music, Yale University, and Columbia University.
His repertoire will include the Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2, with Timothy Muffitt leading the Baton Rouge Symphony in a selection of American composers including Leonard Bernstein’s “On the Town” and George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris.”
For tickets, call (225) 383-0500, ext. 100, or visit brso.org.