Old mixes with new in the LSU Museum of Natural Science's present.
And 7-year-old Will Brewer is joining his fellow University Lab second-graders in getting a close look at it all.
Brewer knew he'd see dioramas of creatures large and small in their natural habitats. That was one of the points of visiting the museum in LSU's Foster Hall. His teacher, Nichole Bonilla, along with the other second-grade teachers Shannon Luke and Ashley Foy, had asked their students to create their own dioramas in shoe boxes.
But now the museum has stepped beyond its showcased animals.
"We've installed six iPads next to the dioramas, and each one is filled with extensive information about the animals and their habitats," says Valerie Derouen, museum outreach coordinator. "It's something we've been working on awhile."
The iPads bring the museum into the 21st century while preserving the charm of its past.
"Museums are moving away from dioramas, but we've maintained ours," Derouen says. "The information on the iPads enhances them."
Now the second-graders can stand in front of a howler monkey in a rain forest and tap an iPad to see photographs of an actual rain forest and maps of where it can be found.
Still, there's something magical about the dioramas. And Brewer and his fellow second-graders can't take their eyes off the world of herons and prairie animals.
And though some of the animals are showing a few signs of age, the scenes created by Ambrose Daigre are still vibrant, still capture the imagination.
The second-graders have quickly mastered how to merge old and new. They call up information on the iPads, then look back into the diorama worlds, while the teachers use the displays as a guide for the students' minidioramas.
Of course, all of this happens after the youngsters have gathered around the display of Mike I, LSU's first live mascot, pushing the button to make him roar. Even a few adults can't resist this temptation.
"Everyone visits Mike," Derouen says. "He's so popular. But we have so much to see here, and with the iPads, we can offer even more."
The museum, founded in 1936, opened its doors in Foster Hall in 1955, with George H. Lowery Jr. as its director and Daigre its curator.
Between 1955 and 1964, Daigre built its nine habitat dioramas, which were popular forms of display in natural history museums in the early 1900s.
Daigre's first diorama was the largest, featuring Louisiana waterfowl on the water and in flight. The diorama, which occupies the entire back wall, features 62 geese and ducks. Vegetation is made of wax and cellulose, and the water is crafted from plastic.
Daigre's rain forest diorama followed, then the others, including vistas of the Rocky Mountains, British Honduras, a mist-shrouded forest of Central America and the greenery and blossom that color America's western deserts after a cloudburst.