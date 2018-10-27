- Auditions for New Venture Theatre's production of Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity" will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Appointment required at nvtarts.org.
- Louisiana's Old State Capitol's exhibit, "Don Wright Art" runs through Nov. 6. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St., will host a Common Ground "MovEBR" conversation with the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome at noon Nov. 5. MovEBR is an initiative to build new roads, sidewalks and manage traffic in East Baton Rouge Parish. Bring a lunch, suggestions and ideas to the Firehouse Gallery. To reserve a spot, email afabre@artsbr.org.
- The deadline is Nov. 5 for submissions to the Baton Rouge chapter of The National Alliance on Mental Illness' exhibition, "The Mind's Eye," featuring artwork by people living with or affected by mental illness. The selected artwork will be exhibited in the Firehouse Gallery, at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St., with a reception on Dec. 8. For more information, email klivingston@artsbr.org or call (225) 344-8558.
- Registration is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 11 for Theatre Baton Rouge's Fall Theatre Audition Workshop, which will be taught by Marion Bienvenu. For ages 18 and older. Registration is $75. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- Theatre Baton Rouge will host a "Newsies" audition workshop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 for ages 14 and older with Dylon Hoffpauir, who will choreograph the summer production. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle. Cost is $75. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- Nov. 17 is the deadline for submissions to Baton Rouge Gallery's juried pop-surrealist/lowbrow exhibition, Surreal Salon 11. For the first time, the show, set for Jan. 3-31, is open to all artists worldwide. batonrougegallery.org.
- The deadline is Dec. 3 for submissions to the South Arts State Fellowships and Southern Prize. The program is currently only open to visual artists. Prizes range between $5,000 and $25,000. southarts.org.
- Submissions are being accepted for the 2019 Louisiana International Film Festival, which is coming to Baton Rouge April 4-7. For more information, visit lifilmfest.org.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host artists Chris Pavlik and Susan David painting live on the museum lawn from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. (337) 482‐2278 or hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Lafayette Ballet Theatre's two performances of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. heymanncenter.com.
On the arts and cultural scene
