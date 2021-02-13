The work of artists Brian Kelly, Kathleen Lemoine and John Harlan Norris is being featured at the Baton Rouge Gallery through Feb. 25.
Kelly's exhibit, "Gouged, Cut, and Band-Aids," are personal narratives that speak metaphorically about specific experiences and places that can be social, personal and even political in nature, all presented in a motionless state.
"When a work begins, I have no specific agenda, just an attitude of energy, personal memories and a love for just pure drawing," Kelly said. The work evolves, beginning with one form leading to the next and so on."
Lemoine said the first step in crafting pieces for her show, "The Shape of Things to Come," is "creating a shape that resonates with me."
"Then the goal is choosing color that animates the shape, giving it energy, weight and purpose," she said.
Lemoine's work has been featured in such publications as New American Paintings, Encaustic Works 12, A Biennial International Juried Exhibition in Print and Authentic Visual Voices: Contemporary Paper & Encaustic.
In "Small Works," Norris draws inspiration from how the roles people play in their daily lives come to define them.
His work explores the possibilities and limitations in a time when people frequently change jobs, balance multiple roles and cannot easily delineate between private and public life.
Norris is a painter and musician who has taught drawing and design at LSU, Southern University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Norris is an assistant professor at the University of Kentucky College of Fine Arts.
The gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. Face masks and social distancing are required inside the building.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.