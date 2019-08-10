Award-winning singer-songwriter Ben Folds will join the LSU School of Music and LSU Symphony Orchestra for two performances of his trademark genre-bending music in the LSU Union Theatre on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
Folds, widely regarded as one of the major influences on music of this generation, has created an enormous body of unique music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborative records.
“Ben’s appearance with the LSU School of Music will bring Baton Rouge audiences an exceptional concert experience, while also giving our students the opportunity to work and perform alongside a strong advocate for the arts,” said Todd Queen, dean of the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts.
Folds is also known for championing arts education and music therapy funding in public schools. In 2016, he was the only artist to appear at both national political conventions advocating for arts education, and he has served for over five years as an active member of the distinguished Artist Committee of Americans For The Arts.
Tickets are available at lsu.edu/cmda/events/.