Southern University is celebrating the 10th year of its annual Homecoming Art Exhibition with its biggest number yet of art and a digital catalog.
"The catalog won't be available online until we open Tuesday," gallery director Robert Cox says. "This is a first for us, and it will actually be the first of two catalogs."
The first catalog will highlight the 46 works in the 10th anniversary show, the biggest in the exhibit's history. The second will look back at the artworks from the entire decade of shows.
And both will feature an essay by Kirsten Campbell, the former Southern University student who not only is this year's curator but an exhibitor.
Campbell also is an example of show alumni who aren't graduates of the university's art program.
Though students are enrolled in Southern's art classes, the university no longer offers a degree in visual art. So in recent years, the Visual Arts Department opened its annual student show to artists in other disciplines.
This year marks the fourth homecoming show featuring alumni art, which also is the inaugural exhibition featuring work by both Southern's art graduates, as well as those who were enrolled but didn't graduate. Southern's nonart students who exhibited in the student art show also were invited to submit work.
Twenty-seven artists each submitted numerous pieces from which Campbell chose 46 pieces.
Campbell earned her degree in interdisciplinary studies from Southern and is pursuing her master's degree in art history from LSU.
"She's interested in being a curator, and I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to gain some experience," Cox says. "She's really done a beautiful job in putting this together."
Campbell started working on the show in May, choosing the pieces that not only caught her eye but best represented the show.
She points out Lloyd G. Wade's multimedia painting, "Strange Fruit" as one of the key pieces. The painting is named for Abel Meeropol's 1937 poem, "Strange Fruit," which he later set to music.
The song found a widespread audience when Billie Holiday recorded it in 1939, its lyrics referencing American racism and the lynching of African-Americans.
A woman dominates the piece with what appears to be purple grapes dangling from the cascading green vines in her hair. A closer look reveals a harsher truth.
"When you step closer, you realize that these aren't grapes but people," Campbell says.
The show also features work by alumni Nathaniel Landry and his son, Nathaniel A. Landry. The elder Landry graduated from Southern in 1973, the younger in 2000.
"This is the first time we've exhibited work by these artists together in the alumni show," Campbell says.
And this work will be included in the online catalog when the link is released on Tuesday.
"We're hoping to have printed catalogs from this show and the retrospective online catalog later," Cox says. "We don't have a date yet, but as I said, it's our hope. Our digital catalogs bring this show to the next level, and we've been working hard to get there."
SU Homecoming Art Exhibition
OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 25
EXHIBIT HOURS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Through Oct. 11.
WHERE: Southern University Visual Art Gallery in Frank Hayden Hall, SU campus
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. (225) 771-4103 or email robert_cox@subr.edu