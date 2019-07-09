One small step for NASA's Apollo 11 astronauts showed us the moon on July 20, 1969.
Now 78 artists are showing us how they see it in Glassell Gallery's "Luna 18," running through Aug. 11 with a reception on Saturday.
The 18th annual summer show commemorates the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's lunar landing and moonwalk.
"This is one of our biggest summer shows," gallery director Malia Krolak said. "The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission falls during the summer, which worked out perfectly for our show. Some artists have more than one piece, so we have 106 pieces in this show of really cool moon art."
Interpretations include a play on song titles in Jeana Esser's "Three Dog Night," a depiction of a golden moon in Marcia Arnold Eisworth's "Morning Moon," a moon tribute through marshmallow treats in Melodie Reay's "Moon Pie Mugs and Plate" and baby-faced moon rocks in Therese Knowles' "Wabi Sabi moon rocks."
Aaron P. Hussey's "Dark Path, Bright Moon" is the show's centerpiece. The aluminum sculpture has a small window, serving as a portal to other planes and dimensions.
"A lot of my work is a mixture of the environment we build and the natural environment," Hussey said. "I try to make a connection between these two environments, so a lot of my pieces have portals, windows and doorways."
By peering through the moon's portal at different angles, viewers can get different views in the gallery.
"You have a choice as you move from one place to the next," Hussey said. "You see the other pieces and ideas."
Hussey's moon appears as if it is rising on the horizon. It bows slightly on either side, creating a natural mandorla — an almond shaped circle of light usually surrounding the entire figure of a holy person, found often in Christian and Buddhist art.
In Hussey's work, the mandorla represents equal but opposing forms.
"People think they're the only ones who build, but when you look at nature, you'll see something as simple as a bird building its nest," he said. "And when you leave a building unattended, nature starts to reclaim the space. We're learning from nature. And the portals make these connections."
'Luna 18'
LSU's Glassell Gallery's 18th annual summer invitational exhibition
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. weekends. Through Aug. 11. A reception is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 13.
WHERE: Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Exhibition Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. (225) 485-8748 or glassellgallery.org