The University Jazz Ensemble at Southeastern Louisiana University will present its first concert of the fall 2021 semester at 7:30 p.m. on north sidewalk on the Student Union on campus in Hammond.
The concert will be led by Director of Jazz and Percussion Studies Michael Brothers. Admisison is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy an evening of music.
The program, a tribute to the great big band leader Stan Kenton, will feature selections from throughout Kenton’s career. The lineup will include “Stompin’ At The Savoy,” by Chick Webb and Benny Goodman and arranged by Bill Holman, “Pegasus” by Hank Levy, “Quintessence” by Hank Levy, “Memoirs Of A Lady” by Blanca Webb and Johnny Richards, and arranged by Lennie Niehaus, and “Live and Let Die” by Paul and Linda McCartney and arranged by Bob Curnow.
For more information, contact the Department of Music and Performing Arts at (985) 549-2184.