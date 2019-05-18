The Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation is sponsoring two CAMPs this year — in Winnsboro on Saturday, June 8, and in New Iberia on Friday, June 14.
The Commission Assistance and Mentoring Program is the signature training offered by the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions. Conducted by highly qualified preservation professionals, the training is for local historic district commissioners and anyone interested in historic preservation.
CAMP sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $15 and will include a boxed lunch. To register, mail a check payable to: Louisiana Main Street Managers Association, c/o Ray Scriber, P.O. Box 44247, Baton Rouge, LA 70804.
This year's topics are:
Why Preserve: A preservation overview and a look at the role of the local commission in historic preservation.
Community Engagement and Building Public Support: Historic preservation commissions can get bogged down in the day-to-day administration of its local ordinance, but also needs to be the voice for historic preservation in its community. This session helps participants communicate effectively with a wide range of audiences, build support for designations, defend sometimes unpopular decisions and deal with reluctant elected officials. Workshop leaders will also offer creative suggestions for promoting historic preservation in the community.
Design Review: Working in small groups, participants will practice design review with a simplified application and set of design guidelines. Participants will determine what questions they would want to ask of the applicant and explore a potential motion. Appropriate for both seasoned professionals and new commissioners, this session provides opportunities to learn from each other in a lively and fun format.
Meeting Procedures: How a local commission conducts its meetings is critical to maintaining its credibility and reputation. It is also critical to avoiding legal challenges. In this session, participants will learn to work within the legal framework of state law and local statutes and how to establish clear rules of procedure to ensure a defensible decision-making process. Beyond legal considerations, participants will learn how professionalism, courtesy and consistency build support for the commission and its work.