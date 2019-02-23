Serena Pandos has been on a listening tour since her first day as the new president and executive director of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.
Many of her stops are within the confines of the museum, where she's getting to know the people — the staff and board of directors — who will make her leadership a success.
But, perhaps most importantly, Pandos is getting to know the visitors who come to the museum in the historic train station on South River Road. And most of them don't realize they're speaking to the person in charge of the almost-60-year-old institution.
"I love working with the passionate LASM staff," Pandos said, "and I've actually come in on Saturdays incognito just to see what's going on and kind of test the climate."
Pandos, who started in January, knows she's following a tough act. Carol S. Gikas, the museum's second director, served in the position for 39 years.
"I've got big shoes to fill," Pandos said. "I think that her greatest achievement — and I think that she would agree with me — is the building of the planetarium. I really want to build on Carol's legacy and continue to evolve. Carol's really left a wonderful place for the next generations, as has the board.
"No leader does it alone," she added. "We have a very passionate staff and a very passionate board. We have a very giving board and a very giving community. So, I'm totally psyched about being in this position and very humbled and honored to serve. I'm just very grateful."
Before coming to Baton Rouge, Pandos served for eight years as executive director of the International Museum of Art and Science in McAllen, Texas. Now she's ready to tackle her new assignment. She took a few minutes to fill us in on her thoughts about Baton Rouge, the state, the museum and her plans. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What attracted you to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum and Baton Rouge?
I'm passionate about connecting art and science. I have been in museums for over 20 years in a variety of roles from installing the art exhibits to collections management to education to development to executive director to my last role of president and executive director of the International Museum of Art and Science in McAllen. So it was a perfect fit. This is my dream job. I have always looked up to the LASM and to Carol and her staff.
Any projects for the future?
There are some on the horizon, and they're coming from different places. So, there are some new projects that were put on reserve until new leadership came, and that's involving some new permanent exhibits offerings in the LASM.
One of the opportunities I had during the interview process was to see the LASM at night from one of those hotel windows. I had an amazing view of the LASM, and I've moved downtown, so I am loving the downtown energy, and I really want to see the museum lit at night so that we can be seen from the bridge and connect with what's happening two blocks away with that beautiful curve-linear piece performance space — just to nurture that downtown night scene.
What are some of the things the museum needs?
I think those will be revealed as we go along. My main goal is continued excellence. LASM is established. We know what works and what doesn't work. I think our mission and our vision is extremely focused and honed.
What makes downtown Baton Rouge special to you?
I love the downtown. Not that this is about me so much, but after living in New York City for 8½ years and then living in south Texas, which is a very rural environment, for almost 15 years, Baton Rouge is the perfect medium. It's got that downtown energy, and I love that downtown is alive with the arts, restaurants, the night scene. I think it really helps with our cultural development, our economical development and our educational development.
Do you see the Louisiana Art & Science Museum partnering with the other downtown museums in the future?
Absolutely. I think it works to our benefit. In that sense, we're even more of a destination than we already are. Obviously the planetarium is a huge draw, but to be surrounded by the (USS) Kidd, the Old State Capitol, the LSU Museum of Art and the Capitol Park Museum — that's very inviting. It encourages visitors to spend another night here, that's good for our tax revenue. It encourages visitors to eat out. And for me, coming in as a potential employee, I wanted to be here even more.
What do you think of Louisiana?
I'm loving it. I want this to be my last stop. I really love it here because this community is so warm. I think the downtown energy, the culture, the blend, the history here is fascinating. The diversity here is attractive and, on the outskirts, there's a lot of resources here. I find it to be very inspiring. The people have been so welcoming. The restaurants — yes. Oh, yes. I'm already feeling that. It just makes waking up like, "Oh great, what are we going to taste today? Who are we going to meet? What fun are we going to have?"
My family has already made arrangements to visit me. There are four visits on the schedule. They'd already scheduled them even before I moved in to experience Mardi Gras.
Tell us about your background.
I'm from Baltimore, Maryland. I started out working in art museums. My graduate studies focus on art and medical wellness, and I did my thesis on visual arts for biological and neurological wellness.
Are you an artist?
I am. I have two graduate degrees, one focusing on arts administration in nonprofits and the other in fine arts. I've been involved in the arts since childhood. My first love was sculpture. In 1985, I started out as an apprentice for Maestro Arturo Di Modica, who created the Wall Street Bull. I had a hand in helping fabricate that piece while I was a student at the Art Students League.
And then I returned to Maryland to finish my undergraduate degree at the Maryland Institute College of Art and I partnered with Raymond Kaskey, who is a civic monument sculptor who helped create the sculptures in Washington, D.C., for the mall and wall memorials.
Once I finished my apprenticeship with Raymond Kaskey, I went on to work with the Walters Art Museum.