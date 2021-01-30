- Registration is open for Theatre Baton Rouge's three online master classes, which each cost $100: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 6 — Song Interpretation for ages 16 and older by Broadway resident director Max Quinlan; 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 — Musical Theatre Master Class for ages 16 and older with Broadway actress Krissy Richmond; 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 — Young Actors Program's Musical Theatre Master Class for ages 7-15 with Broadway actor Donald Jones Jr. ($200 for both classes). For details or to register, call (225) 924-6496 or visit TheatreBR.org.
- "Caiman," a show featuring Leslie Charleville's alligator Gyotaku prints, is showing at Mestizo Louisiana Méxican Cuisine, 2323 S. Acadian Thruway. The exhibit also can be viewed online at charlevillestudios.com.
- Registration is open for Opéra Louisiane's hybrid educational program of 10 interactive online sessions for fourth, fifth and sixth graders in greater Baton Rouge area elementary schools. The sessions are designed to familiarize students with music and other art forms that create an opera. Teachers can sign up for a minimum of three sessions or as many as 10. All sessions are offered in February and March. Sign up at operalouisiane.com/wp-content/uploads/YPOP-21-Registration-2.pdf.
- The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities is seeking nominations for Louisiana’s next poet laureate. Submit recommendations to the LEH through Feb. 24. For more information, visit leh.org/our-work/special-initiatives/louisiana-poet-laureate.
- Kids Orchestra has transitioned its classes to an online learning model called KO@Home, which aims to keep music alive for elementary-age children across East Baton Rouge Parish. To register, visit kidsorchestra.org/koathome-gradefinder.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is showing "Our Louisiana," featuring objects from its collection, through Jan. 14, 2024, in its Main Gallery; "Playing House: Miniatures from the Permanent Collection" will be on exhibit through January 2023 in its Colonnade Gallery; and "Experimental Light: Alyce Simon & Eva Lee" will be on display through July 11 in its second-floor Main Gallery. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
