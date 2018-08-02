Only remnants of the old world exist in the new one, which awaits the arrival of the Sankofa children to restore the "Divine Balance."
As with all prophecies, there are people who believe the Sankofa story is a myth. But Antoine Mitchell will dispel that notion when he releases the first in his comic book series, "Sankofa's Eymbrace."
The world is Mitchell's creation, after all, so he can decide what's real and what isn't. And reality for him is the goal of releasing the comic book in early 2019.
"That's what I'm planning to do, anyway," Mitchell says. "I know it's going to be within the year, and it's definitely going to come out."
This news will delight loyal readers who've been following Mitchell's progress at his website, sankofaseymbrace.com, his comic-con appearances and with local library exhibits highlighting his story's progress.
His most recent "Sankofa's Eymbrace" show was hosted by Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, where librarians eagerly inquired about the comic's release. A musician in a popular local band — Chris "Katt" Lee, of Minos the Saint — even has offered to compose a soundtrack for the story.
"He told me that he's ready when I'm ready," Mitchell says. "The response I'm getting is amazing."
This speaks well for a story that hasn't been released, so why the delay? Mitchell has been working on "Sankofa's Eymbrace" for almost a decade, watching as it evolved.
"It isn't the same as when I started it," he says. "It's grown as I've grown. The characters have gone through changes, and now I know they're ready."
Then there's the fact that Mitchell not only is writing and drawing his own story but creating all the graphics and lettering.
"Professional comic book artists usually have a team with artists assigned to each part of the process," he says. "I'm not at that point, and I don't know if I'd want to be there because this is my story, my legacy. Everything is as I want it to be."
Mitchell has chosen to self-publish the first issue, as a publisher would have its own way of doing things.
"Right now, I want control over my project," he says.
That control includes the kind of artwork he produces, a cross between graphic-style comics and baroque painting. It's a look Mitchell has developed for this world inspired by the Sankofa symbol of two swans whose necks form a heart shape.
Sankofa also is symbolized by a long-necked bird looking backward. The word, which translates to "go back and get it," originates in the Twi language of Ghana.
The sankofa bird has been adopted as a symbol in an African-American and African Diaspora context to represent the need to reflect on the past to build a successful future. This plays perfectly into Mitchell's interpretation of "Sankofa's Eymbrace" as an Afro-Fantasy.
"It also embraces other genres, such as steampunk and a little bit of science fiction, to create something truly organic," Mitchell says. "However, 'Sankofa's Eymbrace,' at its core is a fantasy in the same tradition as 'The Lord of the Rings,' the 'Final Fantasy' and any other fantasy epic that involves characters from different walks of life brought together by a common thread to embark upon a journey that will forever change not only their lives but also the world around them."
An unlikely 16-year-old hero named Aybel is at the story's center. He's a thief, a trade that's knocked off balance by his good nature and naivete.
"You can't help but love him, in the same way you love Capt. Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' " Mitchell says. "And there's a story behind his name, one that's important to the story. I can't reveal that until the comic book is released."
The story also has a heroine, 16-year-old Assata, who has the power of slowing time. Pirates, a few goofy friends and mystical personalities round out the cast.
And there is a bad guy. But, as Mitchell points out, the bad guy here doesn't seek out evil but disorder.
"When people look at my characters, they're intrigued the most by Despair," Mitchell says. "That's his name, and it's not really so much a name as who he is — he's chaos. He wears a mask, and the mask looks serene. And his dialogue is limited, but when he says something, it's powerful."
Mitchell has drawn a full-length picture of Despair with his one wing and elegantly lethal claws. But Mitchell's fans are drawn to the close-up portrait.
"If I were to have music in the background for him, it would be opera," Mitchell says. "Maybe a single violin and a singer. That's Despair."
Without Despair, there would be no need for balance.
"If you don't have chaos, you can't have order," Mitchell says. "This is the story's 'Divine Balance.' "