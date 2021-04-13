Mid City Merchants announced on Tuesday, April 13, that it will not be hosting its annual Hot Art, Cool Nights art hop in May.
"We've made the tough call to not host our 2021 spring art hop, Hot Art, Cool Nights," the organization announced in a Facebook post. "We deliberated and deliberated and decided this was the best choice to keep everyone safe and to ensure artists and businesses have enough time to put on the stellar event you know and love."
The post continued, saying the event takes months to put together.
"We didn't feel comfortable hosting the event until it was too late," the post said.
The organization concluded, saying it is already working on the 2022 event, as well as planning its annual fall art hop, White Light Night, on Nov. 19.
For more information, visit midcitymerchantsbr.com.