Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., will open its 10th anniversary production of "A Christmas Carol" on Friday.
This will be the theatre's first time producing Charles Dickens' story since December of 2019. "A Christmas Carol" will run Friday to Sunday and Dec. 16-19 on its Main Stage.
Though "A Christmas Carol" is its holiday tradition, the company is staging a new adaptation by John Mortimer. The story and characters are still the same as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future lead miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a powerful journey of transformation and redemption.
"A Christmas Carol" is directed by Jason Breaux with musical direction by Beth Bordelon and choreography by Hope Carline. Matt Miyagi is the stage manager, and Robby Wilson is returning in the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
All patrons will be required to wear face masks.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting TheatreBR.org.