- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's "Home for the Holidays" musical revue Dec. 10-12 and 17-19 at the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive on the LSU campus. Friday performances begin at 7 p.m. All other shows begin at 2 p.m. All tickets are general admission at $20 for adults and $15 for children. A 10% discount is available for groups of 10 or more. Visit playmakers.org.
- Local gyotaku artist Leslie Charleville opens an exhibit of new work focusing on fish and marine life with an opening reception titled "Tako Tuesday" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Tsunami Sushi, fifth floor, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The show runs through Dec. 31 and will feature gyotaku prints of octopi, known as “Tako” in Japanese; various fish and goldfish created through the ancient Japanese gyotaku printmaking process. Visit LCharlevilleStudios.com.
- Tickets are on sale for Michael McDowell's seventh annual "Christmas Spectacular" at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 615 Jefferson Highway. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $30. Premium tickets are $39.99. Visit mcdowellpianist.com.
- The next edition of Yes We Cannibal's "Meat Meet" salon series will feature the live performance, "Hear Here v. 2" at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at the arts collective, 1600 Government St. The program also will be streamed live on Twitch. The program is an experimental improvisation festival, where names of two musical artists are drawn from a hat. The artists will improvise a short set on the spot. Visit yeswecannibal.org.
- Tickets are on sale for these annual Baton Rouge holiday performances: Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol," opening Dec. 10, visit theatrebr.org; Opera Louisiane's "Amahl and the Night Visitors" on Dec. 18, visit operalouisiane.com; Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," Dec. 18-19, visit batonrougeballet.org; and Cangelosi Dance Project's "Holiday Nutcracker" on Dec. 18-19, email kcangelosi1@cox.net.
- Tickets are on sale for Brian Shaw's "Cool Winter Nights and Hot Jazz" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $25-$45. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for "Legends of Christmas" presented by Circus Louisiana at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $30. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the "AcA Holiday Special: Featuring Chas Justus & Julie Williams" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in the James Devin Moncus Theatre in the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $35-$55. Visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
