How can photography help us understand power, truth, transparency and reliability?
That's one of the topics explored at the recent Society for Photographic Education conference at LSU, and one of the tenants of the group's educator exhibition at the Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St.
SPE is a leading forum for fostering understanding of photography in all its forms and related media, and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting the exhibit through October.
The show is curated by Russel Lord, the curator of photographs at the New Orleans Museum of Art.
The theme of both last week's conference and the exhibit are "Material + Meaning," which examines concerns at the forefront of contemporary photographic practices. The widespread exploration of the aesthetic and physical possibilities of photography points toward a renewed understanding of the photograph as material object, helping frame and shape visual culture and politics.
Admission is free to the exhibit, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call (225) 344-8558.