Alex Podesta hopes people don't take his art too seriously.
"They're comical, so I hope they're making people laugh," says Podesta of the man-size bunnies all wearing his face, hands and feet.
It's quite a statement for the New Orleans' artist debut at the Baton Rouge Gallery, one of three exhibits running through Aug. 30 at the BREC facility. He's joined by fellow artist members Mary Ann Caffery's photos in "First Light" and Rosemary Goodell's monoprints in "Sunny Days."
But it's Podesta arresting, white rabbits that demand attention.
The artist says his "Singles/Doubles" pieces capture the innocence of childhood and the reality of adulthood. Each is engaged in a childlike activity that, upon closer look, has a deeper meaning.
Take the bunny puppeting two bunny marionettes while another bunny watches.
"That's one of the scenarios showing childhood and adulthood," Podesta says. "One rabbit is telling the other about how relationships work by using the marionettes. But the marionettes each have scissors, and they're trying to cut each other's strings."
The bunny suits, Podesta says, remind him of his favorite pajamas from when he was 4 years old.
"I felt safe in those pajamas," he says. "I felt like I could conquer anything. And they had feet that were like a rabbit."
But his sculptures' feet are made from molds of his own feet, as are the hands.
One of those hands is autographing an actual photo of Podesta in bunny ears for another bunny.
"That's actually narcissism on three levels," he says, laughing.
As for Caffery, whether it's sculpture, painting or photographs, her work always has a running theme of light.
"It's a special soft light in the early morning that I can’t describe with words," she says of her photos, "but when I experience that first light as the sun is rising and its rays illuminate my subject, it is a spiritual experience.
"It's like a rebirth each morning, and it's different in different seasons."
Caffery began taking early morning photographs along the lakeshore at LSU. She's since moved on to Lake Martin outside of Breaux Bridge and other spots around the state, including Cameron Parish.
Her main focus is the birds.
"And, you know, the LSU Lakes are still my favorite location," she says. "There are so many birds there. It's amazing."
Rounding out the shows are Goodell's abstract monoprints, which, she says, are a reflection on modern culture by way of shape, color and texture.
While she takes inspiration from the natural color of the Louisiana landscape, Goodell also counts Japanese art as a strong influence. Her monoprints use shapes she's created from reusable materials, allowing her to repeat the shape across prints within a series.
This body of work also uses found objects ranging from string to corrugated cardboard, allowing for texture and what Goodell calls "a surprising presence."
Baton Rouge Gallery
Exhibitions by Alex Podesta, Mary Ann Caffery and Rosemary Goodell
WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Through Aug. 30.
WHERE: Baton Rouge Gallery, a BREC facility, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. (225) 383-1470 or batonrougegallery.org