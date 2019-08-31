- The LSU Museum of Art's Free First Sunday will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 1 on the fifth floor in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The event will include a gallery talk on "Adore | Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," a collaborative brooch-making activity and a jewelry sale by the LSU Society of Sculptors. lsumoa.org
- Registration is open for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's fall classes: "Lion Cubs" is for ages 5-7 and runs Sept. 3 to Oct. 22; "Mini Musical: Lion King" is for ages 8-13 and runs Sept. 5 to Oct. 24. Register at playmakersbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of "Romeo and Juliet," opening Sept. 12 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $26; $20 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org
- Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's "Opening Night: Movement and Music" at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 13. The program is a collaboration with the opera company and Of Moving Colors. Tickets are $18-$100. operalouisiane.com
- Open auditions for the Baton Ballet Theatre's "Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou" are Sept 29 at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Auditions are scheduled by age. batonrougeballet.org
- Tickets are on sale for "Harlem 100: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $28-$48. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 St. Mary Blvd., will host an artist talk with Aaron Coleman at 6 p.m. Sept. 11. Coleman is a mixed-media artist, printmaker and assistant professor of art at the University of Arizona. hilliardmuseum.org
- Tickets are on sale for the Basin Dance Collective's "Sports Suites" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-14 and 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Tickets are $31; $25 for students and seniors. Group rates are available for 10 or more. basinartslafayette.com/dance/basin-dance-collective/sportsuites
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com