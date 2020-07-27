The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has reopened to the public with new hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
In-line with government regulations, spaces will operate at up to 50% capacity, and masks are required and will be provided free-of-charge to visitors who arrive without them. The children’s hands-on galleries Discovery Depot and Science Station will remain closed until at least Phase III of the state's reopening plan.
“We are thrilled to reopen again with more consistent hours,” President and Executive Director Serena said. “In April, we responded quickly by launching a free access digital learning platform to engage isolated and quarantined audiences of all ages and reduce learning regress in schoolchildren."
Pandos added that the museum began incrementally re-opening for special events in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium in May.
"In June, we began providing virtual summer camps," she said. "Now, continuing to align with Center for Disease Control protocols and complying with government orders, we can provide a more consistent public service schedule while ensuring a safe environment for staff and guests. Our hope is that taking these steps will enable us to safely reopen for the benefit of the whole community.”
The museum has enacted a wide range of new protocols and procedures for both its staff and visitors, including sanitizing stations, personal protective equipment, signage and closing the hands-on galleries Discovery Depot and Science Station. Visitors are temperature screened at the entrance to the museum with no-touch thermometers.
Social distancing guidelines are encouraged by signage throughout the museum's 75,000-square-foot building, and groups are seated at least 6-feet apart in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Thorough cleaning and sanitization of the building occurs frequently.
“We are grateful to our community for supporting the LASM through this crisis,” Pandos said.
Operating hours are subject to change. Patrons will be notified on lasm.org and the museum's social media accounts.