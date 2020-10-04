- Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's virtual production of "The Barber of Seville" on Oct. 16-18. Tickets are $20 at operalouisiane.com. A link, sent on Oct. 15, which will allow the opera to be played from 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 18. At 7 p.m. Oct. 16, a Zoom cocktail, which comes with the ticket, will be held. For more information, call (225) 377-2029.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Lamar Family Chamber Series, Bachtoberfest, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Main Library 7711 Goodwood Blvd. This is a family-friendly outdoor concert of the music of Bach and others. Tickets are $30 at brso.org.
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association Open House and Tour at 5 p.m. Oct. 9, showcasing the exhibit, "Spanish Town Mardi Gras: 40 Years of Good Times and Bad Decisions," along with a talk by historian and author Matt Isch. The museum also will host a walking tour of the greater Capitol Park area at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10. The tour costs $10. For tickets, visit fotcpm.square.site.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's fall production, "An Evening of Theatre," featuring scenes from five award-winning productions at 7 p.m. Oct. 30-31 and 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at the theater, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Tickets are $25 at upstagetheatre.biz. Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information, call (225) 924-3774.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St., is calling for artists age 18 and younger to submit work for its upcoming show, "Capturing a Century: The 19th Amendment and Beyond." Deadline is Oct. 16. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
- Playmakers of Baton Rouge is celebrating its 38th season with a "38 Days of Giving" fundraising campaign. For each $5 donation, donors will be entered for a chance to win a prize. The campaign continues through Oct. 30 at playmakersbr.org.
- The Southeastern Louisiana University Department of Visual Art + Design in Hammond will open an exhibit by New Orleans-based artist Ruth Owens titled “Black Outdoors: Crossing Boundaries” on Oct. 8 at the university’s Contemporary Art Gallery, 100 E. Strawberry Stadium. The show runs through Oct. 29. A Zoom conversation between Owens and gallery director Cristina Molina will take place at noon Oct. 13. For more information, call (985) 549-5080.
- The exhibit, "Acadian Brown Cotton: The Fabric of Acadiana" celebrating and commemorating a vibrant 250-year tradition associated with farming and weaving brown cotton in Acadiana. The exhibit will be up through June 30 at the Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- The exhibit, "Aileen Bennett: The Illustrated Café," opens Oct. 10 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. The show runs through Jan. 30 and is an immersive piece of art, where viewers interact with a visual art experience which will evolve and change throughout its three-month duration. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- Tickets are on sale for virtual and hybrid events at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. For a schedule and tickets, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Robin Miller
