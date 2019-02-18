Mary Pramuk remembers a time when female artists had a hard time finding places to exhibit their work in Baton Rouge.
That's why she considers the exhibit "Finding Our Place: Women in the Arts 1983-1990" a landmark in area art history.
The show, which Pramuk curated, runs through Feb. 24 at the LSU College of Art & Design's Alfred C. Glassell Jr. Exhibition Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts. It features 23 of the artists who came together in 1983 to stage the show "Louisiana Women Artists" at what was then the Arts and Humanities Council.
That organization would become the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, but Pramuk recalls it as the place where something special began for Baton Rouge's female artists.
"This was the beginning of the organization that in October 1984 became the Association of Women in the Arts," she said. "It was a place that women artists could come together to talk and help each other. This show at Glassell is sort of a reunion of these artists, and they're still talking with and helping each other."
Pramuk has a bachelor's degree in fine arts, and although she's not a working artist, she has been a curator for area museums. She came to know many of the area's female artists through her husband, Ed Pramuk, who was teaching at LSU and is an artist.
She was at the meeting where the Arts and Humanities Council started, and then helped to stage the art exhibit, which was sponsored by The Baton Rouge Women’s Caucus for Art, a chapter of the national organization.
Instead of joining this national organization, the women formed their own Association of Women in the Arts.
"These were a group of working artists who were interested in looking for ways and means that women in the arts could find places that put their work on a par with that of men," Pramuk said. "Men were, at the time, dominant in the local art scene."
One artist even told Pramuk that she had resorted to using her initials when submitting work to local shows and galleries.
"She said since her name was a woman's, she wasn't getting opportunities to show her work," Pramuk said. "I don't know if using her initials worked for her. I do know that the situation is different today with the internet. All artists are able to get their work out there. My daughter is an artist, and she's developed a clientele throughout the world through the internet."
But the Association of Women in the Arts' audience was limited in the 1980s and early 1990s. The organization worked to broaden the cultural base and developed exhibits for female artists. It also encouraged museums to consider using art by women in their exhibitions and collections.
"The organization has since turned into something else, but these were the women who were in it at the beginning," Pramuk said. "Many of them still live in the Baton Rouge area, but others moved away. I tried getting in touch with as many as I could."
The result is a show of 23 artists, each of whom chose the works she wanted to display.
"Some chose earlier works that they always wanted a chance to show," Pramuk said. "Others chose recent works. We ended up with a great mix."
What made Pramuk happiest was learning that these artists are still pursuing their craft.
"We found so many who have carried on their pursuits and done other remarkable things, not only advancing their own art, but using their creative skills, exploring other ways of enriching their communities," she said. "That's what it was all about."
Pramuk realizes some people may not understand how a show featuring only female artists could ever have been unusual.
"Today, women cannot be excluded and are finding their place in the media, on the wall or on a pedestal," Pramuk said. "But there was a time when it was hard for women artists here to do this. This is a reunion of women who made that happen."
