The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Valentine's Day early.
The symphony is offering dinner for two at Cecelia Creole Bistro, 421 N. 3rd St., and the BRSO Chamber Players' Lamar Chamber Series Concert on Feb. 13 for tickets of $50 per person.
The ticket package includes a three-course meal with a glass of wine, along with the concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd.
To reserve your dinner and concert package, simply make a reservation at Cecelia's by calling (225) 615-7833 and letting them know you want the Symphony package. They will have your concert tickets waiting for you when you arrive.
To purchase concert tickets without the dinner visit brso.org.