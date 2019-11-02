The Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia will perform "The Rainbow Fish" at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
The show is an original stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister’s colorful 1992 children's book, as well two of the author’s companion tales, "Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea" and "Opposites."
Mermaid Theatre has earned international acclaim for its interpretations of the works of Eric Carle, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar"; Leo Lionni, "Swimmy, Frederick & Inch by Inch"; and Sam McBratney, "Guess How Much I Love You."
The productions incorporate innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects and evocative original music to provide young audiences with an introduction to the performing arts and the excitement of reading. "The Rainbow Fish" features these same elements.
"The Rainbow Fish" follows the story of a beautiful fish who learns to share his most prized possession.
Tickets are $18 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.